    Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated August 08, 2023.

    August 12, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco

    Hindalco (HNDL)’s 1QFY24 consolidated revenue was down 9% YoY to INR530b, 12% above our estimate of INR475b. Consolidated EBITDA declined 32% YoY to INR57b, 10% above our estimate of INR52b. The beat was led by better price/mix improvement, better downstream aluminum performance, lower input costs, lower energy costs and other expenses during the quarter. HNDL’s finance cost rose 16% YoY to INR10b, while depreciation came in at INR18b (up 2% YoY) in 1QFY24. APAT was down 40% YoY to INR25b, 22% above our estimate of INR20b. The improvement was backed by higher other income, which was partially offset by higher interest costs and tax outgo.

    Outlook

    We reiterate our BUY rating with an SoTP-based TP at INR550.

