Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 525: Motilal Oswal

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco

HNDL reported a strong set of 1QFY23 earnings, driven by all round beat on EBITDA. Consolidated revenue grew 40% YoY and 4% QoQ to INR580b during the quarter, 9% ahead of our estimate. Consolidated EBITDA rose 37% YoY and 15% QoQ to INR84b. EBITDA was 35% higher than our estimate, driven by beat in the aluminum and copper business. Adjusted EBITDA for Novelis grew 10% YoY and 30% QoQ to USD561m, a 12% beat to our estimate. APAT grew 41% YoY (flat QoQ) to INR41b, significantly ahead of our estimate, driven by a sharp beat on EBITDA and aided by higher than estimated other income.

Outlook

We raised our SoTP driven TP to INR525 (from INR490 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hindalco - 110822 - moti