    Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 525: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated August 10, 2022.

    August 12, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco


    HNDL reported a strong set of 1QFY23 earnings, driven by all round beat on EBITDA. Consolidated revenue grew 40% YoY and 4% QoQ to INR580b during the quarter, 9% ahead of our estimate. Consolidated EBITDA rose 37% YoY and 15% QoQ to INR84b. EBITDA was 35% higher than our estimate, driven by beat in the aluminum and copper business. Adjusted EBITDA for Novelis grew 10% YoY and 30% QoQ to USD561m, a 12% beat to our estimate. APAT grew 41% YoY (flat QoQ) to INR41b, significantly ahead of our estimate, driven by a sharp beat on EBITDA and aided by higher than estimated other income.


    Outlook


    We raised our SoTP driven TP to INR525 (from INR490 earlier).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:36 pm
