Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 510: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco

Novelis reported a strong beat on topline in 2QFY23 but EBITDA was in line with our estimate. Strong performance by Asia division strengthened margin. Revenue/EBITDA/APAT came in at USD4,799m/USD502m/ USD238m, down 5.7%/10.5%/14.7% QoQ, respectively. Topline was a sharp 18% above our estimate while EBITDA and APAT were in line with our estimates in 2QFY23. Shipments during the quarter stood at 984kt (up 1.7% YoY/2.3% QoQ) and were in line with our estimate of 1,000kt. Management highlighted that higher energy and logistics costs are likely to impact the second half adversely, especially 3QFY23 to the tune of USD75- 125/t. Contracts will get reset from 1st Jan, 23 when Novelis will try and cover most of the increased costs and push for higher EBITDA of USD525/t on a normalized basis.

Outlook

We raise our SoTP-based TP of Hindalco to INR510 from INR480. The stock is trading at 5.8x/5.0x our FY23E/24E EV/EBITDA. On P/B estimates, the stock is available at 1.5x our FY23E. Maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hindalco - 08-11-2022 - moti