    Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 510: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 510 in its research report dated May 24, 2023.

    May 28, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco

    Consolidated revenue was flat YoY at INR559b and was in line with our estimate of INR535b. Consolidated EBITDA was down 27% YoY at INR53b and was 13% below our estimate of INR61b due to higher input costs, an unfavorable macroeconomic scenario and high employee costs, partially offset by lower power expenses. The finance cost was up 23% YoY at INR10b, while depreciation came in at INR19b (YoY +5%). APAT was down 42% at INR24b and was in line with our estimate of INR23b. A lower-than-expected tax rate aided APAT. FY23 revenue/EBITDA/APAT stood at INR2,232b/INR227b/INR101b (YoY up 14%/down 20%/down 26%).


    Outlook

    We remain confident about the company’s long-term growth opportunities and believe that any weakness in the stock after 4Q results should be an opportunity to buy. We maintain our BUY rating with our SoTP-based TP at INR510.

