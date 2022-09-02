English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindalco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated September 02, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 02, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindalco


    Hindalco is the world’s largest aluminium company by revenues and a major player in copper. Over the years, Hindalco has transformed its business model to reduce dependence on volatile LME price movement and is focusing on a stable portfolio of value added produces • Novelis has leveraged its extensive recycling footprint and favourable market conditions to increase its recycled content to 61% in FY21.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Hindalco at Rs 500, based on SoTP valuation.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 16:01 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 414.90, down Rs 7.10, or 1.68 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 425.00 and an intraday low of Rs 413.35.


    It was trading with volumes of 787,393 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 516,034 shares, an increase of 52.59 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 3.86 percent or Rs 16.95 at Rs 422.00.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 636.00 and 52-week low Rs 309.00 on 29 March, 2022 and 20 June, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 34.76 percent below its 52-week high and 34.27 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 93,235.30 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindalco - 020922 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hindalco #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 04:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.