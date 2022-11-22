English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 500: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated November 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 22, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindalco


    Hindalco is the world’s largest aluminium company by revenues and a major player in copper. Hindalco is one of Asia’s largest producers of primary aluminium • Novelis has leveraged its extensive recycling footprint and favourable market conditions to increase its recycled content to 61% in FY21.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Hindalco at Rs 500, based on SoTP valuation.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hindalco - 14 -11-2022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hindalco #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 07:52 pm