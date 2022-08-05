English
    Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 490: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    August 05, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco


    Novelis reported a strong 1QFY23, with net sales/adjusted EBITDA/APAT at USD5b/USD561m/USD279m, up 11%/12%/+2% QoQ. With an improvement in semiconductor supplies, its North American performance drove the overall beat in adjusted EBITDA. Shipments in 1QFY23 were marginally lower at 962kt (down 3% QoQ, flat on a YoY basis). EBITDA/t stood at USD583 (up 12% YoY and 34% QoQ), higher than our estimate of USD501/t. The management highlighted that they have now hedged ~80%/50% of its FY23/FY24 energy needs in Europe, and is currently in a comfortable position to raise its profitability guidance further. Net debt, at USD4.5b, was marginally higher (by USD64m) on a QoQ basis. Leverage remains at a comfortable level of 2.2x.



    Outlook


    We marginally raise our SoTP-based TP for HNDL to INR490 from INR475. The stock is trading at n FY23E/FY24E EV/EBITDA of 5.3x/5.1x. The stock is available at 1.3x FY23E P/B, while offering an attractive RoE of 18%. We maintain our Buy rating.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    #Buy #Hindalco #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:05 pm
