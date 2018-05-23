Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 350: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Hindalco

HNDL’s domestic aluminium business remains a solid operational performer despite adverse coal and carbon cost headwinds due to strong integration. Q4 performance was solid with aluminium business (incl. Utkal) delivering highest ever EBITDA of Rs12.7bn. Novelis’ performance improved further with highest ever EBITDA/t of US$396 driven by higher automotive product sales.

Outlook

We maintain our EV/EBITDA multiple at 6.5x for domestic operations and 7x for Novelis and rollover to FY20E to arrive at a revised TP of Rs350. Maintain Buy and retain HNDL as our top large cap pick in Metals. Key downside risks are lower LME prices and lower volumes.

