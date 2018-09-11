App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 322: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindalco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 322 in its research report dated September 10, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco


We analyzed Hindalco’s (HNDL) FY18 annual report. Key takeaways: Revenue increased 15% in FY18, driven by 2-8% volume growth across segments and a 21% increase in LME prices. Indian aluminum smelters witnessed a revenue loss of USD74/t due to hedging. Product premiums have stabilized, indicating there is no incremental pricing pressure in the Indian aluminum space. Cost of production (CoP) for aluminum smelters increased by USD224/t (Exhibit 4), largely driven by a rise in raw material cost and wage hikes. CoP of alumina at Utkal increased by USD16 to USD186/t, which is still most competitive in the world. Conversion cost for copper smelters was stable at USc21.6/lb.


Outlook


HNDL has a very strong balance sheet, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.9x. Management’s focus has now shifted toward growth in the downstream business. The stock is trading attractively at EV/EBITDA of 5.9x FY20E. We value the stock at INR322, based on 6.5x EV/EBITDA and book value for CWIP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 11, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #Buy #Hindalco #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

