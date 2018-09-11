Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 322: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco

We analyzed Hindalco’s (HNDL) FY18 annual report. Key takeaways: Revenue increased 15% in FY18, driven by 2-8% volume growth across segments and a 21% increase in LME prices. Indian aluminum smelters witnessed a revenue loss of USD74/t due to hedging. Product premiums have stabilized, indicating there is no incremental pricing pressure in the Indian aluminum space. Cost of production (CoP) for aluminum smelters increased by USD224/t (Exhibit 4), largely driven by a rise in raw material cost and wage hikes. CoP of alumina at Utkal increased by USD16 to USD186/t, which is still most competitive in the world. Conversion cost for copper smelters was stable at USc21.6/lb.

Outlook

HNDL has a very strong balance sheet, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.9x. Management’s focus has now shifted toward growth in the downstream business. The stock is trading attractively at EV/EBITDA of 5.9x FY20E. We value the stock at INR322, based on 6.5x EV/EBITDA and book value for CWIP.

