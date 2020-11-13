PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 267: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 267 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindalco


Hindalco (HNDL)'s subsidiary Novelis' 2QFY21 EBITDA surprised with 20% YoY growth to USD455m (est. USD348m). This was led by 11% YoY volume growth (Aleris acquisition) and adj. EBITDA/t of USD493 (est. USD396). Management has raised the sustainable EBITDA margin guidance for Novelis to USD480-500/t (from USD450-475/t). We raise our FY21E EBITDA by 7%, factoring in strong margins for Novelis. Deleveraging is also playing out well, with strong FCF and asset divestitures - while the sale of Duffel has been completed, the sale of Lewisport has been finalized for a cash consideration of USD171m (EV of USD330m). Reiterate Buy.


Outlook


The stock trades at 5.1x EV/EBITDA and 7.9x P/E on FY22E. We value it at INR266/share on an SOTP basis. Reiterate Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #Buy #Hindalco #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.