PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco: target of Rs 240: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Hindalco


Hindalco’s India business posted a healthy set of operational numbers in Q2FY21. Topline came in line with our estimates while EBITDA and PAT came in higher than our estimates. The topline of Hindalco’s India business was at Rs 9565 crore (up 28% QoQ, down 4% YoY), in line with our estimate of Rs 9621 crore. EBITDA of Hindalco’s India business came in at Rs 1275 crore (up 14% YoY, 43% QoQ, higher than our estimate of Rs 1185 crore). EBITDA margin came in at 13.3% (up 210 bps YoY, 130 bps QoQ), higher than our estimate of 12.3%. Ensuing PAT for India business was at Rs 327 crore (up 86% YoY, 289% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 240 crore.


Outlook


Going forward, the free cash flow generated by the company will be primarily utilised to repay its debt. Over the medium term horizon, for Novelis the company is aiming to reach a net debt to EBITDA level of below 3x (3.7x currently) while for Indian operations, the company plans to reach a net debt level of Rs 12000 crore, which is currently at ~Rs 17000 crore (excluding working capital). We value the stock on SoTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 240. We maintaining BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 06:09 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TV Today Network

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.