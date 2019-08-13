App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 239: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindalco has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 239 in its research report dated August 12, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hindalco


1QFY20 (Standalone + Utkal) EBITDA at INR11.4b (v/s est. of INR10.9b) was down 16% QoQ on lower LME prices and plant shutdown in the copper business. Finance cost rose 8% QoQ (6% YoY) to INR4.9b. Other income decreased 65% QoQ (+43% YoY) on a high base (which includes MTM gains). Adj. PAT was down 63% QoQ (-74% YoY) to INR1.9b (v/s est. INR1.8b). Aluminum EBITDA/t decreased 12% QoQ to USD400 (est. USD365) on lower realization (LME was lower ~USD70), partly offset by lower costs. Aluminum production and sales remained largely stable QoQ at 326kt (+2%) and 320kt (-2%), respectively. Aluminum EBITDA was down 15% QoQ to INR8.9b. Aluminum CoP was lower USD49 QoQ on the back of lower coal and carbon costs. CoP is expected to reduce further as lower caustic and oil prices seep in. Copper production/sales were down 15%/18% QoQ to 76kt/82kt on the back of planned maintenance shutdown. This, along with lower LME and by-product volumes, led to 20% QoQ decline in Copper EBITDA to INR2.5b.


Outlook


Novelis should drive growth through investment in high margin auto-rolled products. Aleris acquisition is strategic and value accretive, in our view, and should be FCF positive at margin. The stock trades attractively at 5.4x EV/EBITDA and 8.1x PE on FY21E. Our TP is INR239/share. Maintain Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 13, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Buy #Hindalco #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

