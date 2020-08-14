172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hindalco-target-of-rs-233-motilal-oswal-5697801.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 233: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindalco recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 233 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindalco


Hindalco’s (HNDL) subsidiary Novelis’ 1QFY21 operating results were weak (in-line). EBITDA was down 40% YoY to USD219m on like-to-like basis (excluding Aleris) due to the impact of COVID-19. However, business performance improved substantially with both volumes and margin now inching back to pre-COVID levels. We have raised our FY21/FY22E EBITDA estimates by 4%/6% and reiterate Buy. Note that valuation at 5.3x FY22E EV/EBITDA (~20% discount to 10-year average) does not factor in the expected ~9% CAGR in EBITDA over FY20-22E.



Outlook


Interest cost is expected at USD260-270m for the full year (v/s USD240m in FY20), which is lower than expected due to the lower prevailing interest rates.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Aug 14, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Buy #Hindalco #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

