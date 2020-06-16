Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 190: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindalco

Hindalco’s (HNDL) 4QFY20 results highlight the potential for cost reduction in its India business as India EBITDA rose 18% QoQ despite weak LME. Aluminum costs declined 5% QoQ in 4QFY20 and should decline another 4-5% QoQ in 1QFY21, partly off-setting the impact of lower LME. We maintain our FY21/FY22E EBITDA estimates and reiterate our Buy rating on expected deleveraging in FY22E supported by lower capex, cost control and resilient volumes (exports and strong beverage can demand).

Outlook

The stock trades at a reasonable valuation of 5.4x EV/EBITDA and 7.9x P/E on FY22E. We value it at INR190/share based on SOTP. Re-iterate Buy.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

