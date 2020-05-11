Buy Hindalco; target of Rs 179: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindalco

Hindalco’s (HNDL) subsidiary Novelis’ 4QFY20 results highlight the company’s strength in its high-margin business with EBITDA/t of USD436/t. We lower our FY21/FY22E EBITDA estimates by 7%/4% due to lower-than-expected volumes in Novelis on account of COVID-19. However, we reiterate our Buy rating given the attractive valuation (5x FY22E EV/EBITDA) and ~75% EBITDA contribution from the non-LME business (Novelis and Aleris), which provides more stability to earnings.

Outlook

The stock trades at an attractive valuation of 5.0x EV/EBITDA and 6x P/E on FY22E. We value it at INR179/share based on SOTP. Re-iterate Buy.

