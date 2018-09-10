App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco Industries with target Rs 265: Vikas Jain

A long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 265 with a stop loss of Rs 230.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Vikas Jain

Reliance Securities

Hindalco Industries has given breakout from Inverted Head and Shoulder and rose to 2 and half months high. The key technical indicators are positively poised above their neutral line, signaling strength in the stock.

We believe the stock will complete the bullish pattern and will visit the prior swing high.

Thus, long position can be initiated here for the target of Rs 265 with a stop loss of Rs 230.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 09:45 am

tags #Stocks Views

