UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
Buy Hindalco Industries: target of Rs 550: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Hindalco Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated December 21, 2021.

December 22, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
ICICI Securities research report on Hindalco Industries


Hindalco’s decision to acquire Hydro's aluminium extrusions business in India (Kuppam in AP) for Rs2.5bn (Link) falls within the envelope of Hindalco’s ‘Doubling the downstream’ strategy wherein the company has entailed a capex of US$1.1bn. The plant will also serve as an archetype for Hindalco's upcoming extrusions plant in Silvassa (Rs7.3bn capex for 34ktpa greenfield plant). Once commissioned, the Kuppam and Silvassa units are expected to boost Hindalco's total aluminium extrusions capacity from 60ktpa to 109ktpa. The transaction is expected to close by Q1CY22. Sales in extrusion market is driven by dealer network, differentiated by quick turnaround and increasing SKUs, and customers prefer distributed setup closer to demand footprint. This, in our view, will be a deviation from the current means of doing business in Hindalco.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on Hindalco; stated downstream shift excites us.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Hindalco Industries #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
first published: Dec 22, 2021 04:52 pm

