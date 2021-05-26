MARKET NEWS

Buy Hindalco Industries target of Rs 455: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 455 in its research report dated May 24, 2021.

May 26, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


Hindalco (HNDL) reported Q4FY21 EBITDA above our estimates by 12% due to 16% beat in Aluminium’s (AL) EBITDA, offset by 5% miss in Copper (CU). Led by strong visibility on profitability of Novelis’ operations, management reiterated guidance on sustainable EBITDA margins at US$480-500/t. Despite softness in Auto volumes on shortage of semi-conductors, management guided margin of US$500/t in Q1FY22e. Underpinned by strong profitability across the segments except Aerospace, we expect company to meet its guidance of Net debt/EBITDA at 2.5x (Q4FY21: 2.9x) earlier than targeted timeline of FY23e. In Indian operations (with share at 1/3rd of consolidated EBITDA), quarterly EBITDA run-rate increased to Rs20bn (v/s Rs15bn in FY21) on back of strong LME.



Outlook


Hence, we upgrade EBITDA estimates for FY22e/FY23e by 6%/13% to factor higher LME and increased margins in Novelis. Driven by strong earnings outlook and comfortable B/S, we reiterate BUY with TP of Rs455 (earlier Rs360), EV/EBITDA of 6.5x FY23e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Hindalco Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: May 26, 2021 11:32 am

