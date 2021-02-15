MARKET NEWS

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 305: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated February 10, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


Hindalco (HNDL) reported Q3FY21 EBITDA tad above our estimates due to better than expected earnings in Copper (CU) business. While, earnings in Aluminium (AL) operations fall short of expectation by 3% due to higher costs. Led by better visibility on profitability of Novelis’ legacy operations and increased synergies in Aleris, Novelis maintained guidance on sustainable EBITDA margin at US$480-500/t. Underpinned by strong profitability across the segments except Aerospace, management would meet its guidance of Net debt/EBITDA<3x (Q3FY21: 3.3x) earlier than targeted timeline of FY23e. In Indian operations (with share reducing to 30% in consolidated EBITDA), quarterly EBITDA run-rate stabilised at Rs15bn (v/s12.5bn last year) on back of strong LME and measured cost increase.



Outlook


Driven by strong earnings outlook and comfortable B/S, we reiterate BUY with TP of Rs305, EV/EBITDA of 6x FY22e.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Hindalco Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:30 pm

