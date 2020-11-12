Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 230: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries

Hindalco (HNDL) reported Q2FY21 EBITDA below our expectation by 10%. Lower than expected volumes and realisations in AL operations led the miss in earnings. Rise in AL prices (+6% in Oct'20 over Q2FY21 average) and flattish cost of production (CoP) would support earnings in H2. Led by better visibility on profitability of legacy Novelis ops and increased synergies in Aleris, Novelis increased guidance on sustainable EBITDA margin to US$480-500/t from USD450-475/t. Admittedly, divestment of Aleris’ Lewis port disappointed us due to low valuations. We believe that it would be make up by strong profitability, enhanced synergies and tight cost control. In domestic operations (with share reducing to 30% in consolidated EBITDA), quarterly EBITDA run-rate would improve to Rs14.5bn (v/s12.5bn last year) on the back of strong LME and measured cost increase.

Outlook

Driven by better profitability and lean capex profile, we expect Net debt/EBITDA to fall by ~23% to 2.7x by FY23. Reiterate BUY with TP of Rs230, EV/EBITDA of 5.5x FY22e.

