PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :How to find a multi-bagger in 2021 with Growth Module. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 230: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


Hindalco (HNDL) reported Q2FY21 EBITDA below our expectation by 10%. Lower than expected volumes and realisations in AL operations led the miss in earnings. Rise in AL prices (+6% in Oct'20 over Q2FY21 average) and flattish cost of production (CoP) would support earnings in H2. Led by better visibility on profitability of legacy Novelis ops and increased synergies in Aleris, Novelis increased guidance on sustainable EBITDA margin to US$480-500/t from USD450-475/t. Admittedly, divestment of Aleris’ Lewis port disappointed us due to low valuations. We believe that it would be make up by strong profitability, enhanced synergies and tight cost control. In domestic operations (with share reducing to 30% in consolidated EBITDA), quarterly EBITDA run-rate would improve to Rs14.5bn (v/s12.5bn last year) on the back of strong LME and measured cost increase.



Outlook


Driven by better profitability and lean capex profile, we expect Net debt/EBITDA to fall by ~23% to 2.7x by FY23. Reiterate BUY with TP of Rs230, EV/EBITDA of 5.5x FY22e.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #Buy #Hindalco Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.