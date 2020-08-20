Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 225: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Hindalco Industries

Results were below our estimates, driven by higher-than-anticipated costs in both the domestic business and Novelis. However, the outlook for Aluminum remains positive on strong growth outlook in China and consequent recovery in Aluminum prices. Demand for autobody sheet (ABS) in the US/China and likely closure of the Duffel plant sale by Q3 should provide further triggers. Hindalco will commission 500kt alumina expansion by Q4 which should further reduce costs. The integration with Aleris and the divestiture of Lewisport plant are now the key to watch out for even as management has guided for higher-than-previously estimated acquisition synergies of $150mn, which should continue to drive Novelis (including Aleris) EBITDA.

Outlook

We have raised Al assumption for FY21/22/23 by 11%/5%/2% to $1687/1763/1813/t and increased Novelis shipments by 8%/10%/10% due to the integration with Aleris, leading to an increase of 14%/28%/23% to our consolidated EBITDA. We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs225 (Rs187 earlier) and value Hindalco on SoTP on Mar-22E.

