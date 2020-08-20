172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hindalco-industries-target-of-rs-225-emkay-global-financial-5729561.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 225: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Hindalco Industries


Results were below our estimates, driven by higher-than-anticipated costs in both the domestic business and Novelis. However, the outlook for Aluminum remains positive on strong growth outlook in China and consequent recovery in Aluminum prices. Demand for autobody sheet (ABS) in the US/China and likely closure of the Duffel plant sale by Q3 should provide further triggers. Hindalco will commission 500kt alumina expansion by Q4 which should further reduce costs. The integration with Aleris and the divestiture of Lewisport plant are now the key to watch out for even as management has guided for higher-than-previously estimated acquisition synergies of $150mn, which should continue to drive Novelis (including Aleris) EBITDA.


Outlook


We have raised Al assumption for FY21/22/23 by 11%/5%/2% to $1687/1763/1813/t and increased Novelis shipments by 8%/10%/10% due to the integration with Aleris, leading to an increase of 14%/28%/23% to our consolidated EBITDA. We maintain Buy with a TP of Rs225 (Rs187 earlier) and value Hindalco on SoTP on Mar-22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Hindalco Industries #Recommendations

