Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 224: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 224 in its research report dated August 16, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Hindalco Industries


Hindalco has reported better-than-expected Q1FY21 earnings. Aluminium EBITDA surprised on the back of better cost control. Cost of production (CoP) of aluminium business declined ~6% QoQ. Thus, despite realised LME (with hedges) declining from US$1852/te to US$1589/te QoQ, integrated spreads fell from US$457/te to US$388/te. This is despite significant increase in exports and a meaningful drop in value-added production mix. The nature of the beat would have been more substantial, but copper operations disappointed. Copper EBITDA declined ~85% YoY – a combination of lower volumes (down 29% YoY), lower byproduct prices as well as lower TC.


Outlook


Integration of Aleris has resulted in an increase in net debt to Rs620bn (against Q1FY21 consolidated EBITDA of Rs19.3bn); should come progressively with the sale of Duffel and Lewisport assets. We maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 11:04 am

tags #Buy #Hindalco Industries #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

