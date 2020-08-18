172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hindalco-industries-target-of-rs-215-prabhudas-lilladher-5716741.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 215: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


Hindalco (HNDL) reported Q1FY21 earnings in line with our expectation. Improvement in prices and lower cost of production (CoP) shall continue to support AL earnings. While, Copper (CU) operation’s earnings would remain under pressure in FY21e due to 23% reduction in Treatment/Refining charges (Tc/Rc) for CY20 at ¢15.9/lb, planned shutdowns and weak demand. Led by better visibility on profitability and synergies in Aleris, Novelis increased guidance on sustainable EBITDA margin to US$450-475/t from USD420-430/t. In domestic operations (with share reducing to 30% in consolidated EBITDA), HNDL sustained EBITDA at Rs50bn despite weak LME and unstable copper operations. Debt gearing have shoot up sharply to FY18 levels due to acquisition of Aleris.


Outlook


However, we expect it to comfortably fall below ~3x in a year’s time on the back of strong earnings profile of Novelis, stable domestic operations and divestment of Aleris’ Lewisport and Duffel plants. We reiterate BUY with TP of Rs215, EV/EBITDA of 5.5x FY22e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:47 pm

tags #Buy #Hindalco Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

