Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 175: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries

Hindalco (HNDL) Q4FY20 earnings were in line with our expectation. Lower cost of production (CoP) shall continue to support AL earnings in the midst of weak LME. However, Copper (CU) operation’s earnings would remain under pressure due to 23% reduction in Treatment/Refining charges (Tc/Rc) for CY20 at ¢15.9/lb. Despite lower Tc/Rc, company is confident to maintain an EBITDA of Rs2.5bn/quarter.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with TP of Rs175 (earlier Rs170), EV/EBITDA of 5.7x FY21e.



