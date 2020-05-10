App
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 170: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Hindalco Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated May 08, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries


Novelis delivered better than expected Q4FY20 earnings on the back of better than expected margins in spite of lower volumes. Adj. EBITDA grew by 1% YoY to USD361mn (PLe:345mn), led by 9% growth in unitary margins partially offset by 7% YoY dip in volumes at 811kt. South American/Asian operations drove the show with 13%/24% YoY growth in EBITDA at USD112mn/USD56mn on the back of better scrap spreads and higher premiums. European operations posted 54% growth in EBITDA at USD86mn, benefitted by income of USD29mn on the contract having Take/Pay terms. While, EBITDA in North American operations fell 22% YoY at USD122mn due to lower share of margin rich auto volumes.


Outlook


However, niche product basket and higher infra spending in US would revive earnings in FY22e. In wake of attractive valuations, comfortable B/S and better earnings outlook, we reiterate BUY with TP of Rs170, EV/EBITDA of 5.7x FY21e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 10, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Buy #Hindalco Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Repatriation flights to India: Track daily updates on arrivals, departures

Investors have already factored in slower GDP growth amid coronavirus pandemic: Ritesh Asher

COVID-19 may force auto companies into more automation on shop-floor, less reliance on contract labour: EY

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

