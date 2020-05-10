Buy Hindalco Industries; target of Rs 170: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hindalco Industries

Novelis delivered better than expected Q4FY20 earnings on the back of better than expected margins in spite of lower volumes. Adj. EBITDA grew by 1% YoY to USD361mn (PLe:345mn), led by 9% growth in unitary margins partially offset by 7% YoY dip in volumes at 811kt. South American/Asian operations drove the show with 13%/24% YoY growth in EBITDA at USD112mn/USD56mn on the back of better scrap spreads and higher premiums. European operations posted 54% growth in EBITDA at USD86mn, benefitted by income of USD29mn on the contract having Take/Pay terms. While, EBITDA in North American operations fell 22% YoY at USD122mn due to lower share of margin rich auto volumes.

Outlook

However, niche product basket and higher infra spending in US would revive earnings in FY22e. In wake of attractive valuations, comfortable B/S and better earnings outlook, we reiterate BUY with TP of Rs170, EV/EBITDA of 5.7x FY21e.

