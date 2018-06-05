App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Himatsingka Seide; target of Rs 421: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Himatsingka Seide has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 421 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Himatsingka Seide

Himatsingka Seide (HSS) reported inline Q4FY18 with revenue declining 4% YoY (on a base of 30% growth). Commissioning of spinning unit saw EBITDA margin spurting ~550bps YoY (~430bps QoQ) with PBT jumping 25% YoY. However, PAT growth was restricted to mere 4% YoY due to higher tax. Key concern during the quarter was worsening working capital, which resulted in debt spiking to INR23bn (up INR9bn YoY).

Outlook

Though we factor in incremental revenue of ~USD65mn from the acquisition of new brands, rising intensity of working capital makes us increase our net debt estimate by INR8bn for FY19. While we maintain our target EV/EBITDA multiple at 8.0x, we peg our revised TP at INR421 (INR459 earlier), factoring in higher net debt. Maintain ‘BUY’.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:02 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Himatsingka Seide #Recommendations

