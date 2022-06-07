English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hikal; target of Rs 340: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Hikal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 340 in its research report dated June 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 07, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on Hikal


    Hikal is predominantly a B2B player that provides intermediates and active ingredients to global pharmaceutical, animal health, crop protection and specialty chemical companies. • Pharma and crop protection are 58% and 42% of operating revenues, respectively. The pharma business is currently divided in 50:50 ratio of APIs and CDMO. Animal health business accounts for 20-25% of CDMO business • In crop protection, 69% revenues are derived from CDMO while remaining is from proprietary products, specialty chemicals & specialty biocides • One of the largest suppliers of Gabapentin API (CNS) and in crop protection, one of the largest suppliers of Thiabendazole (TBZ).



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY despite near term headwinds as we continue to believe in the company’s execution prowess, visibility capex and the management’s expectation of gradual business normalisation in both segments. Valued at Rs 340 i.e. 18x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 19.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hikal #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 7, 2022 02:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.