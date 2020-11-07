172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hikal-target-of-rs-230-icici-direct-6081181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hikal; target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hikal has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hikal


Q2FY21 revenues grew a decent 15.8% YoY to Rs 372 crore on the back of 34.1% YoY growth in pharma segment to Rs 279 crore. Crop protection segment fell 17.9% YoY to Rs 93 crore due to deferral of Rs 40 crore worth of shipment to Q3FY21. EBITDA for the quarter came in at Rs 70 crore, up 19.6% YoY (including Covid related expenses of Rs 1.1 crore). EBITDA margins expanded 58 bps YoY to 18.8% due to lower staff & other expenses, partly offset by lower gross margins. Adjusted PAT grew 23.8% YoY to Rs 27 crore in line with operational performance. Delta vis-a-vis EBITDA was due to lower interest cost, partly offset by a higher tax rate.



Outlook


Hikal remains a fair value proposition as it continues to expand in both pharma, crop protection segments with separate focus and a calibrated approach. This bodes well in the current scenario when Chinese supply disturbances, government incentives are likely to create opportunities for Indian players both in APIs, crop protection CDMO. We arrive at a valuation of Rs 230 based on 14x FY23E EPS of Rs 16.6.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Buy #Hikal #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

