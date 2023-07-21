Buy HG Infra; target of Rs 1150: ICICI Direct

Buy

ICICI Direct's research report on HG Infra

HG Infra Engineering Ltd is a Jaipur (Rajasthan) based infrastructure company having primary focus on Roads and allied sectors. Additionally, the company is actively looking to diversify itself by targeting into railways and water infra segment. Reported 26% revenue CAGR over FY18-23 with improved operating margin. As on FY23, order book stood at Rs 12595 crore (2.9x book to TTM revenues).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating • We value HG Infra at Rs 1150 per share (on SoTP basis)

