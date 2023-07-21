English
    Buy HG Infra; target of Rs 1150: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on HG Infra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated July 21, 2023.

    July 21, 2023
    ICICI Direct's research report on HG Infra

    HG Infra Engineering Ltd is a Jaipur (Rajasthan) based infrastructure company having primary focus on Roads and allied sectors. Additionally, the company is actively looking to diversify itself by targeting into railways and water infra segment. Reported 26% revenue CAGR over FY18-23 with improved operating margin. As on FY23, order book stood at Rs 12595 crore (2.9x book to TTM revenues).

    Outlook

    We maintain our BUY rating • We value HG Infra at Rs 1150 per share (on SoTP basis)

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 21, 2023

