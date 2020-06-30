App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HG Infra Engineering; target of Rs 270: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on HG Infra Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated June 28, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities' research report on HG Infra Engineering


HG Infra reported 7.4% yoy topline growth during Q4 FY20 despite 10 days of work impacted owing to COVID related lockdown. Its operating margin remained robust at 16.3% (up 20bps yoy). Also, muted depreciation and interest cost coupled with lower tax outgo led to a 39.4% jump in net profit. At the end of Mar’20, HG Infra’s order book stood at ~Rs.71 bn (3.2x FY20 revenues). Share of EPC projects stood at 76% with balance from HAM segment. The company has faced significant execution issues related to labor and supply chain during the initial phase of lockdown. However, the situation has now improved with ~50% labor availability and expected to normalize by end of Monsoon period. As per the company, ~Rs.700 bn of orders were in pipeline during March 2020 which could not be bid out due to COVID related lockdown, The Company expects a large part of these orders to be bid out in next 2-3 quarters. With the COVID impact on topline and margins, we cut our estimates for FY21 and FY22.



Outlook


However, we believe, the Company is well placed to speed up execution as COVID related impact settles. Decent balance sheet position provide comfort. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock for revised target of Rs.270 (Based on SOTP valuation).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 01:39 pm

tags #Buy #HG Infra Engineering #Recommendations #Yes Securities

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.