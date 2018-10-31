App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 386: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Hexaware Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 386 in its research report dated October 26, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Hexaware Technologies


In 3QCY18, Hexaware reported a meager revenue growth of 1.6% QoQ to USD 171mn impacted by unseasonal furloughs, cross currency headwinds, delayed transitions/ramp-ups in select deals and staffing issues in the US. In INR terms, revenue grew by 6.4% QoQ to INR 12,096mn below our estimates of INR 12,325mn. In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 2.1% QoQ. Lost revenues from delayed ramp-ups are expected to be recouped in 4QCY18. Also, the strong deal pipeline provides good revenue visibility.


Outlook


The company has a reasonable valuation post the ~30% correction. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of15.3X/13.4x on CY18E/CY19E EPS, respectively. We give a BUY rating on the stock and arrive at a revised target price of INR 386 based on P/E of 16x CY19EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Hexaware Technologies #Recommendations

