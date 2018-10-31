Buy Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 386: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Hexaware Technologies

In 3QCY18, Hexaware reported a meager revenue growth of 1.6% QoQ to USD 171mn impacted by unseasonal furloughs, cross currency headwinds, delayed transitions/ramp-ups in select deals and staffing issues in the US. In INR terms, revenue grew by 6.4% QoQ to INR 12,096mn below our estimates of INR 12,325mn. In constant currency terms, revenue grew by 2.1% QoQ. Lost revenues from delayed ramp-ups are expected to be recouped in 4QCY18. Also, the strong deal pipeline provides good revenue visibility.

Outlook

The company has a reasonable valuation post the ~30% correction. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of15.3X/13.4x on CY18E/CY19E EPS, respectively. We give a BUY rating on the stock and arrive at a revised target price of INR 386 based on P/E of 16x CY19EPS.

