Buy Hester Biosciences; target of Rs 2445: ICICI Direct

May 24, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Hester Biosciences with a target price of Rs 2445 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hester Biosciences

Hester is one of India’s leading animal healthcare companies & the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in the country. It has a strategic presence in 30+ countries with key markets being India, Nepal and Tanzania. • It operates through four broad verticals: poultry vaccines, poultry health products, animal vaccines and animal health products • Revenue segment wise: poultry healthcare:73%, animal healthcare: 27%.

Outlook

We retain HOLD on the stock as we wait for a pick-up in demand scenario for new launches and Africa business. We value Hester at Rs 2445 (base business at Rs 2402 i.e. 38x FY24E EPS of Rs 63.2 + NPV of Rs 44.3 for Covaxin DS opportunity).

first published: May 24, 2022 12:21 pm
