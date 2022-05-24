Buy Hester Biosciences; target of Rs 2445: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hester Biosciences
Hester is one of India’s leading animal healthcare companies & the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in the country. It has a strategic presence in 30+ countries with key markets being India, Nepal and Tanzania. • It operates through four broad verticals: poultry vaccines, poultry health products, animal vaccines and animal health products • Revenue segment wise: poultry healthcare:73%, animal healthcare: 27%.
Outlook
We retain HOLD on the stock as we wait for a pick-up in demand scenario for new launches and Africa business. We value Hester at Rs 2445 (base business at Rs 2402 i.e. 38x FY24E EPS of Rs 63.2 + NPV of Rs 44.3 for Covaxin DS opportunity).
