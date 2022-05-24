Buy Hester Biosciences; target of Rs 2445: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Hester Biosciences

Hester is one of India’s leading animal healthcare companies & the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in the country. It has a strategic presence in 30+ countries with key markets being India, Nepal and Tanzania. • It operates through four broad verticals: poultry vaccines, poultry health products, animal vaccines and animal health products • Revenue segment wise: poultry healthcare:73%, animal healthcare: 27%.

Outlook

We retain HOLD on the stock as we wait for a pick-up in demand scenario for new launches and Africa business. We value Hester at Rs 2445 (base business at Rs 2402 i.e. 38x FY24E EPS of Rs 63.2 + NPV of Rs 44.3 for Covaxin DS opportunity).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More