Buy Hero Motocorp with target Rs 3,650: Hadrien Mendonca

IIFL

This index heavyweight stock has shown immense strength for the past two months and in the process has broken out from a Pennant pattern indicating a fast move on the cards in the near term.

Our weekly chart analysis indicates Hero Motocorp has also surpassed its 100-WEMA barrier and also closed above the same. The relative strength index also indicates that the current momentum is likely to get extended.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.