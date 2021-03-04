English
Watch sustainability champions reveal key solutions, innovations accelerating India's SDGs at 'The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021'-Haryana Roundtable on March 5 at 12pm
Buy Hero MotoCorp: target of Rs 4030: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4030 in its research report dated March 03, 2021.

March 04, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp


We interacted with the management of Hero MotoCorp (Hero) to discuss its plans for electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws) and readiness to benefit from increasing e-2W penetration in the medium to long term. We believe structural growth traction in the two-wheeler (2W) industry remains intact and Hero continues to benefit from premiumisation of its products, its stronghold in the economy and executive motorcycle segments, and aggressive products offerings in the premium bike and scooters segments. Hero will continue to benefit from its brand equity, due to value-for-money products, extensive service centres, low maintenance cost and higher resale value.



Outlook


The stock is valued at P/E multiple of 16.1x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.5x its FY2023E estimates. We retain a Buy rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 4, 2021 02:13 pm

