Buy Hero MotoCorp: target of Rs 4030: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4030 in its research report dated May 07, 2021.

May 27, 2021 / 12:46 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Q4FY21 results were broadly in line with expectations, with operational performance slightly ahead of expectations. Standalone PAT rose by 39.4% y-o-y in Q4FY21, driven by a 39.2% growth in revenues and a 330 bps rise in EBITDA margin. We believe structural growth in the two-wheeler industry remains intact and Hero continues to benefit from premiumisation of its products, stronghold in the economy & executive motorcycle segments and aggressive product offerings in the premium bike and scooters segments. Stock is attractively valued at P/E multiple of 13.5x, EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.6x its FY2023E estimates, with attractive dividend yield of 3.6%.



Outlook


We reiterate a Buy rating on Hero MotoCorp Limited (Hero) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,030, factoring in strong business outlook and attractive valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: May 27, 2021 12:46 pm

