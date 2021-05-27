Buy Hero MotoCorp: target of Rs 4030: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Q4FY21 results were broadly in line with expectations, with operational performance slightly ahead of expectations. Standalone PAT rose by 39.4% y-o-y in Q4FY21, driven by a 39.2% growth in revenues and a 330 bps rise in EBITDA margin. We believe structural growth in the two-wheeler industry remains intact and Hero continues to benefit from premiumisation of its products, stronghold in the economy & executive motorcycle segments and aggressive product offerings in the premium bike and scooters segments. Stock is attractively valued at P/E multiple of 13.5x, EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.6x its FY2023E estimates, with attractive dividend yield of 3.6%.



Outlook

We reiterate a Buy rating on Hero MotoCorp Limited (Hero) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,030, factoring in strong business outlook and attractive valuations.

