Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3890: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Hero Motocorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3890 in its research report dated February 06, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Hero Motocorp


Hero’s 3Q PAT (+23% YoY) surprised as profits exceeded the Rs 10bn level after several (13) quarters. The narrative at Hero is gradually changing with a focus on premium products as (1) Hero is steadily ramping up its product portfolio in the 150cc+ range; (2) the collaboration with Harley will provide the OEM an entry in the ‘heritage’ segment.


Outlook


We maintain BUY and raise our FY22/23 estimates by ~6% over FY21-23 to factor in the improved operational performance. We set a target price of Rs 3,890 at 19x FY23E EPS (at a 15% premium to its long-term average trading multiple).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #HDFC Securities #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 07:49 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

