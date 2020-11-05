Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3839: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Hero Motocorp

Q2FY21 revenue grew strongly by 24% yoy to Rs93.7bn and EBITDA surged 17% to Rs12.9bn, broadly in line with estimates. Though EBITDA margin contracted 80bps due to the BS6 transition impact, EBITDA/unit came in at a three-year high of Rs7,089. After a 33% wholesales decline in H1FY21, we expect a turnaround in H2FY21/FY22E with growth of 21%/16%, owing to strong rural demand, pickup in urban demand, shift toward personal mobility and favorable base effect. HMCL is well-placed to benefit from a 2W upcycle due to its strong rural presence. Over FY20-23E, we expect a pick-up in earnings growth (10% CAGR), robust ROCEs (~30%) and strong FCFs (~Rs34bn/year).

Outlook

Valuations are reasonable (15x/14x FY22/23E EPS) compared with a historical multiple of 18x. Reaffirm Buy with a revised TP of Rs3,839, based on 18x FY23E EPS (Sep’22E earlier) and value of Hero FinCorp at Rs93/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.