Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3839: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Hero Motocorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3839 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Hero Motocorp


Q2FY21 revenue grew strongly by 24% yoy to Rs93.7bn and EBITDA surged 17% to Rs12.9bn, broadly in line with estimates. Though EBITDA margin contracted 80bps due to the BS6 transition impact, EBITDA/unit came in at a three-year high of Rs7,089. After a 33% wholesales decline in H1FY21, we expect a turnaround in H2FY21/FY22E with growth of 21%/16%, owing to strong rural demand, pickup in urban demand, shift toward personal mobility and favorable base effect. HMCL is well-placed to benefit from a 2W upcycle due to its strong rural presence. Over FY20-23E, we expect a pick-up in earnings growth (10% CAGR), robust ROCEs (~30%) and strong FCFs (~Rs34bn/year).


Outlook


Valuations are reasonable (15x/14x FY22/23E EPS) compared with a historical multiple of 18x. Reaffirm Buy with a revised TP of Rs3,839, based on 18x FY23E EPS (Sep’22E earlier) and value of Hero FinCorp at Rs93/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations

