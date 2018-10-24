App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3810: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3810 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Centrum's research report on Hero MotoCorp


In keeping with its strategic focus on higher-engine capacity products, Hero MotoCorp today launched its first 125 cc scooter, Destini 125. The powerful Destini 125 aims to fortify Hero’s presence in the fast-growing 125cc scooter segment. The new Destini 125 will be available from tomorrow across Hero dealerships in the Delhi-NCR region, at a price of Rs. 54,650 (Ex-Showroom) for the Lx variant and Rs. 57,500 (Ex-Showroom) for the Vx variant. The retail sales of the Destini 125 in other markets across the country will commence over the next 3-4 weeks. Destini 125 is also the first and only scooter in India to feature the highly efficient idle start-stop-system, based on Hero’s revolutionary i3S technology. The scooter offers similar power and torque as compared to its peers at attractive price (please refer Exhibit 1 and Exhibit 2).


Outlook


We value the stock on our differentiated AOCF/EV methodology and arrive at a TP of Rs3,810 (17.3x FY20E core EPS, plus Rs98 for Hero Fincorp), implying 39.5% upside from current levels. We maintain a ‘BUY’ on the stock of the company.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 24, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations

