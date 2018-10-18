Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3602: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero Motocorp’s (HMCL) 2QFY19 numbers were broadly in line with estimates. Net revenue at Rs 91bn (+8.6% YoY) was led by 5.5% volume growth (2.1mn units) and 3% increase in net ASP. EBITDA fell 5% YoY at Rs 13.8bn, with contraction in margin (-220bps YoY/-45 bps QoQ) at 15.2% owing to delay in price hike and unfavourable product mix. APAT stood at Rs. 9.76bn (-3%YoY, est Rs 9.2 bn) supported by higher other income. Management sounded positive for 8-10% growth in festive season despite headwinds like third party insurance and increase in fuel prices. Two new rollouts in the fast-growing 125CC Scooter (on 22nd Oct) and Xtreme 200 in premium MC segments will help to accelerate volume growth. Dealer inventory stands at comfortable level 4-6 weeks.

Outlook

Considering HMCL’s superior return ratios (ROCE ~34%), consistent market leadership and healthy dividend yield (~3%), we continue to remain positive on the stock. Strong FCF and higher cash (Rs ~70bn) on balance sheet give the capability to do sizable acquisition in order to push growth. Expect EPS CAGR 7% over FY18-21E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 3602(16x Sept-20E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.