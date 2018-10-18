Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3602: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3602 in its research report dated October 16, 2018.
HDFC Securities' research report on Hero MotoCorp
Hero Motocorp’s (HMCL) 2QFY19 numbers were broadly in line with estimates. Net revenue at Rs 91bn (+8.6% YoY) was led by 5.5% volume growth (2.1mn units) and 3% increase in net ASP. EBITDA fell 5% YoY at Rs 13.8bn, with contraction in margin (-220bps YoY/-45 bps QoQ) at 15.2% owing to delay in price hike and unfavourable product mix. APAT stood at Rs. 9.76bn (-3%YoY, est Rs 9.2 bn) supported by higher other income. Management sounded positive for 8-10% growth in festive season despite headwinds like third party insurance and increase in fuel prices. Two new rollouts in the fast-growing 125CC Scooter (on 22nd Oct) and Xtreme 200 in premium MC segments will help to accelerate volume growth. Dealer inventory stands at comfortable level 4-6 weeks.
Outlook
Considering HMCL’s superior return ratios (ROCE ~34%), consistent market leadership and healthy dividend yield (~3%), we continue to remain positive on the stock. Strong FCF and higher cash (Rs ~70bn) on balance sheet give the capability to do sizable acquisition in order to push growth. Expect EPS CAGR 7% over FY18-21E. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs 3602(16x Sept-20E EPS).
