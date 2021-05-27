MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don't miss an exciting session on Smart Innovations Driving Consumer Goods today at 2:30pm. Register now:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hero Motocorp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated May 07, 2021.

Broker Research
May 27, 2021 / 01:34 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero Motocorp


HMCL’s performance was driven by efficient cost management under the Leap-2 program. Ongoing cost inflation will be managed by cost saving initiatives and price hikes. We maintain our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate. However, we cut our P/E multiple to 16x Mar’23 EPS (v/s 18x earlier) owing to volume uncertainty and risk of electrification.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,500/share (~16x Mar’23E standalone EPS + INR154/share for Hero FinCorp).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: May 27, 2021 01:34 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.