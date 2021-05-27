Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3500: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero Motocorp

HMCL’s performance was driven by efficient cost management under the Leap-2 program. Ongoing cost inflation will be managed by cost saving initiatives and price hikes. We maintain our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate. However, we cut our P/E multiple to 16x Mar’23 EPS (v/s 18x earlier) owing to volume uncertainty and risk of electrification.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,500/share (~16x Mar’23E standalone EPS + INR154/share for Hero FinCorp).

