English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3500: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hero MotoCorp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated June 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 13, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero MotoCorp

    In HMCL’s Analyst Meet, the management, led by Mr Niranjan Gupta (the new CEO), highlighted its focus on changing gears by a) growing the core business, b) winning in the premium segment, and c) building leadership in EVs. It is upgrading its retail network to support its aspirations in the premium segment as well as in EVs. It is backing these aspirations with annual investments of INR10b-15b, largely directed toward the premium segment and EVs. The company maintained its EBITDA margin target of 14%-16%, supported by improving product mix, operating leverage, and cost-saving initiatives.


    Outlook

    The stock currently trades ~15.7x/14.3x FY24E/FY25E EPS. We increase our target multiple to 16x (vs 14x earlier) to reflect the recovery in earnings growth. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,500 (16x Jun-25 + INR231/sh for stake in NBFC business + INR116/sh for its stake in Ather Energy).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hero Motocorp - 12 -06 - 2023 - moti

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 13, 2023 05:15 pm