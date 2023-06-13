Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3500: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Hero MotoCorp

In HMCL’s Analyst Meet, the management, led by Mr Niranjan Gupta (the new CEO), highlighted its focus on changing gears by a) growing the core business, b) winning in the premium segment, and c) building leadership in EVs. It is upgrading its retail network to support its aspirations in the premium segment as well as in EVs. It is backing these aspirations with annual investments of INR10b-15b, largely directed toward the premium segment and EVs. The company maintained its EBITDA margin target of 14%-16%, supported by improving product mix, operating leverage, and cost-saving initiatives.



Outlook

The stock currently trades ~15.7x/14.3x FY24E/FY25E EPS. We increase our target multiple to 16x (vs 14x earlier) to reflect the recovery in earnings growth. We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,500 (16x Jun-25 + INR231/sh for stake in NBFC business + INR116/sh for its stake in Ather Energy).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hero Motocorp - 12 -06 - 2023 - moti