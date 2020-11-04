172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hero-motocorp-target-of-rs-3450-icici-direct-6062211.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hero MotoCorp recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3450 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported a strong set of Q2FY21 numbers. Total 2-W sales volume for the quarter came in at 18.2 lakh units, up 7.7% YoY. Consequent net sales were at Rs 9,367 crore, up 23.7% YoY. Blended ASPs were at Rs 51,412/unit, a rise of ~15% YoY (courtesy BS-VI transition). EBITDA margins at 13.7% were down 80 bps YoY. The margin performance was impacted by a rise in raw material cost but employee and other expenses declined on a percentage of sales basis by 70 bps and 190 bps, respectively. Consequent PAT came in at Rs 953.5 crore (up 9% YoY). Lower depreciation outgo and lower tax aided PAT print.


Outlook


For HMCL, we build 10.2% sales, 4.5% PAT CAGR in FY20-23E. We believe the company’s served segments will continue to see healthy demand traction. HMCL offers a play on rural revival post Covid and 2-W premiumisation. However, margin uptick could be limited in the medium term. We upgrade HMCL to BUY valuing it at Rs 3,450 (20x P/E on average of FY22E, FY23E EPS). The company’s strong financials (debt free b/s, consistent cash generation, robust dividend payout) make it a portfolio play.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 09:36 pm

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

