Buy Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 3420: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Hero Motocorp
Q2FY23 EBITDA declined by 3% YoY (3-yr CAGR at -2%) to Rs10.4bn, slightly above our estimate of Rs10bn. Revenue increased by 7% (3-yr CAGR at 6%) to Rs90.8bn, coming in 4% above our estimate due to better-than-expected spare-part sales and realization. We increase our FY23E EPS by 4%, factoring-in higher volume assumptions. We maintain our positive stance, underpinned by: 1) expectations of a cyclical upturn in domestic 2Ws which generally lasts for three years at least; 2) increasing focus on EVs; 3) margin expansion emanating from better scale; and 4) inexpensive valuations. The stock trades at P/E of 15x/13x on FY24/25 estimates.
Outlook
We reaffirm BUY with TP of Rs3,420/sh (Rs3,300 earlier), based on 17x core Dec-24E EPS (Sep-24E earlier) and value of investments/cash at Rs516/share. Key downside risks are lower-than-expected demand in key geographies, increased competitive intensity, failure of new products, and adverse movement in commodity prices/currency rates.
