English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3405: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3405 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 17, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Arihant Capital's research report on Hero MotoCorp


    Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) standalone revenue stood at INR 83,925 Mn, against our estimate of INR 87,430 Mn registering a growth 53% YoY/ 13.1% QoQ. The company shows significant improvement sequentially led by positive momentum in the industry and coupled with market share gain. Maintained its EBITDA Margin on QoQ: EBITDA stood at INR 9,408 Mn, against our estimate of INR 10,750 Mn, Registering a growth of 82.7%YoY/ 13.7%QoQ.On the margins front, EBITDA margin expansion by 183bps YoY/ 6bpsQoQ to 11.2%, against our estimate of 12.3%. Despite the commodity headwinds and supply chain disruptions consequent to geo–political issues, the Company maintained its EBITDA margins sequentially, through a combination of cost saving measures, judicious price increases and premiumization of model lineup . The PBT for the quarter was impacted by lower other income arising from MTM (mark to market loss), to the extent of INR 600 Mn.



    Outlook


    We value Hero MotoCorp at a PE of 19x to its FY24E EPS of INR 179, which yields a revised target price of INR 3,405 per share (earlier target price; INR 3,323 per share). We maintain our Buy rating on the stock .

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hero MotoCorp - 160822 - arih

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 05:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.