Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3405: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) standalone revenue stood at INR 83,925 Mn, against our estimate of INR 87,430 Mn registering a growth 53% YoY/ 13.1% QoQ. The company shows significant improvement sequentially led by positive momentum in the industry and coupled with market share gain. Maintained its EBITDA Margin on QoQ: EBITDA stood at INR 9,408 Mn, against our estimate of INR 10,750 Mn, Registering a growth of 82.7%YoY/ 13.7%QoQ.On the margins front, EBITDA margin expansion by 183bps YoY/ 6bpsQoQ to 11.2%, against our estimate of 12.3%. Despite the commodity headwinds and supply chain disruptions consequent to geo–political issues, the Company maintained its EBITDA margins sequentially, through a combination of cost saving measures, judicious price increases and premiumization of model lineup . The PBT for the quarter was impacted by lower other income arising from MTM (mark to market loss), to the extent of INR 600 Mn.

Outlook

We value Hero MotoCorp at a PE of 19x to its FY24E EPS of INR 179, which yields a revised target price of INR 3,405 per share (earlier target price; INR 3,323 per share). We maintain our Buy rating on the stock .

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Hero MotoCorp - 160822 - arih