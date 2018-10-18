Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported a steady Q2FY19 performance and was a beat on the topline and bottomline front led by higher spare parts income (up 24% YoY) and higher other income, respectively Total 2W sales volume for the quarter came in at 21.3 lakh units, up 5.5% YoY. Scooter sales volume was at 2.1 lakh units, down 13.8% YoY. Motorcycle sales volume was at 19.3 lakh units, up 8.4% YoY Consequent net sales were at Rs 9,091 crore, up 8.7% YoY. Blended ASP in Q2FY19 was at Rs 42,600/unit vs. Rs 41,820/unit in Q1FY19 EBITDA in Q2FY19 was at Rs 1,379 crore, down 5.3% YoY with corresponding EBITDA margins at 15.2%. The savings realised out of raw material costs was more than compensated by higher employee as well as other expenses. PAT in Q2FY19 came in at Rs 976.3 crore.

Outlook

HMCL has a cash surplus balance sheet with healthy return ratios profile (RoCE>40%). It also realises negative working capital cycle and possesses healthy FCF yield of ~5%. With structural demand drivers in place; low per capita penetration, increase in farm income, product launches in premium and 125 cc scooter segment and increasing finance penetration we expect volume growth to sustain at HMCL, going forward. In FY18-20E, expect volumes to grow at 9.4% CAGR. Consequent sales, PAT CAGR is expected at 11.6%, 6.4%, respectively. We value HMCL at Rs 3350 i.e. 16x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 210/share with a BUY rating.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.