172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hero-motocorp-target-of-rs-3300-sharekhan-5708921.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3300 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp (Hero) posted better-than-expected Q1FY2021 results. Realisations growth of 21% was ahead of estimates driven by price increases and better mix. OPM of 3.6% and Net profit at Rs. 61 crore were ahead of our estimates. Hero is witnessing consistent improvement in demand on m-o-m basis since the lockdown restrictions were relaxed. Hero has already reached 95% of Pre-COVID sales in July 2020 and the trend has sustained in early August as well. As per Hero, the trend is fundamental in nature and not just pent-up demand. Hero is expecting good demand for the festive season; and with the inventory lower than normalised levels, wholesale sales are expected to improve further. We have fine-tuned our earnings estimates for both FY2021 and FY2022.



Outlook


At the CMP, the stock is trading at 15.2x its FY2022 earnings, which is lower than its long-term historical average. Hence, we retain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 3,300.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:55 am

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.