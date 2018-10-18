Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3251: LKP Research

LKP Research's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Total net revenues in the quarter went up by 8.5% yoy while growing at 3.5% qoq as volumes were up by 5.3% yoy and 1% qoq in the quarter which recorded the highest quarterly volumes ever, but on higher base, the growth was stunted. Realizations were up by 3.3% yoy and 2.2% qoq at 42.7k. RM costs to sales came in at 69.3% as against 68.1% yoy as the impact of rising RM prices was felt in the quarter. Margins came in at 15.2% which were a tad below than expectations on RM price hike and other expenses (10.8% of sales v/s 9.9% yoy) increasing on the back of competition rising in the mass commuter segment. Depreciation came in 12% higher yoy as Halol plant in Gujarat is ramping up. Tax rate came in at 32.6% v/s 29.6% yoy, as Haridwar benefits are completely out and Halol plant is yet to add to the tax benefits. Net profits came in 10.7% higher yoy at 9.75 bn.

Outlook

However, improving product mix via new launches on the higher end of scooters, LEAP cost cutting initiative, lower discounts and higher volumes (leading to operating leverage) may result into restricting the margin fall up to some extent. On the bottomline, setting up of new plants will increase the depreciation expenses but also provide with tax benefits as Halol and AP both are tax haven plants, although a bit later. We have pruned down our volume and margin estimates for FY 19E and FY 20E and arriving at a target price of 3,251, which is a 17 percent upside from current levels. Please find attached Report on Hero MotoCorp.

