Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3235: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported strong Q1FY21 results. Total 2-W sales volume for the quarter came in at 5.6 lakh units, down 69.4% YoY. Consequent net sales were at Rs 2,972 crore, down 63% YoY, tracking ~12.8% sequential rise in blended ASPs to Rs 52,741/unit. EBITDA in Q1FY21 was at Rs 108 crore, down 90.7% YoY with corresponding EBITDA margins at 3.6%. Margin performance was encouraging considering mere 25% capacity utilisation during the quarter. HMCL said that ex-fixed costs incurred during lockdown, margins were at 12% levels. Consequent PAT came in at Rs 61.3 crore for the quarter.

Outlook

Hence, we upgrade it to BUY, valuing the company at Rs 3,235 (20x P/E on FY22E EPS of Rs 161.8). We believe market share gains, positive demand outlook and strong financials merit higher multiples than peers.

