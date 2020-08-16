172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-hero-motocorp-target-of-rs-3235-icici-direct-5707971.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3235: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Hero MotoCorp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3235 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Hero MotoCorp


Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) reported strong Q1FY21 results. Total 2-W sales volume for the quarter came in at 5.6 lakh units, down 69.4% YoY. Consequent net sales were at Rs 2,972 crore, down 63% YoY, tracking ~12.8% sequential rise in blended ASPs to Rs 52,741/unit. EBITDA in Q1FY21 was at Rs 108 crore, down 90.7% YoY with corresponding EBITDA margins at 3.6%. Margin performance was encouraging considering mere 25% capacity utilisation during the quarter. HMCL said that ex-fixed costs incurred during lockdown, margins were at 12% levels. Consequent PAT came in at Rs 61.3 crore for the quarter.



Outlook


Hence, we upgrade it to BUY, valuing the company at Rs 3,235 (20x P/E on FY22E EPS of Rs 161.8). We believe market share gains, positive demand outlook and strong financials merit higher multiples than peers.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:23 am

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

