Buy Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3225: Motilal Oswal

HMCL’s operating performance was affected by lower incentives and higher RM cost. Initial green shoots in domestic demand can be seen in the marriage season (Apr-Jun’22), with expectations of a sustaining of demand during the upcoming festive season. We lower our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 14%/4% to reflect: a) a loss of incentive at the Neemrana plant (FY23), b) MTM losses and impairment, and c) higher staff cost.



Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR3,225 (15x Sep'24E EPS and INR163 for Hero FinCorp after a 40% holding company discount).

